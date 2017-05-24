Wednesday May 31st-Nursing Centers is holding Walk-In Interviews

Nursing Centers is holding Walk-In Interviews

Wednesday, May 31st, 2017

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

At Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Classroom C

Immediate Openings for

CNAs & LPNs – All Shifts and Weekends Available

Required:

 1+ year experience working in your designated field

 Reliable transportation

 Ability to clear/supply TB and Vaccination records

 Current CPR Certification

 Looking for a job where you could work around your current schedule?

 Are you looking for some extra cash while you are working full time in the field?

 Come work for a company that offers a true work/life balance!

 Weekend and M-F shifts available!

Hiring Caregivers and LPNs for health care facilities in the Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha area!

Apply online prior to event for a prescheduled interview! www.nursing-centers.com

Nursing Centers has been providing comprehensive staffing solutions to employees and healthcare facilities for over two decades. Nursing Centers’ administrative staff works closely with employees and clients alike to find creative staffing solutions to maximize patient care outcomes while allowing our staff the freedom to choose work schedules that complement their individual and family lifestyles.

