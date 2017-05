Wednesday May 31st-Halpin Open House-Immediate Interviews

Immediate Interviews

Halpin Personnel is having an open house

on Wednesday May 31 from 9am until 3pm.

Guaranteed interviews for any new applicants.

Free raffle entry ($25 gift card) for all new applicants.

Requirements

• Must bring a resume with you.

• Must bring 2 forms of identification

• Candidate must be flexible as the positions will vary.

The majority of Halpin Personnel openings are temp-to-hire opportunities. We have all shifts available and multiple opportunities based on past experience and skills.

Halpin Personnel is located inside the Chase Bank building (2nd floor) located at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.