Wednesday May 31st-Express Employment Professionals is holding Walk-In Interviews

Express Employment Professionals Is Holding

Walk-In Interviews

Wednesday, May 31st

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Racine County Workforce Solutions

209 North Main St., Burlington

20 openings!

Now Hiring

Mechanical Assembly and

Assembly Positions

Direct Hire, Temp–to-Perm, and long term contract positions.

Apply online at www.expresspros.com/RacineWI/

prior to our event for faster service!