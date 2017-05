Wednesday May 24th-Halpin Onsite Recruitment Event

Halpin Onsite Recruitment

Wed., May 24th, 2017

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Classroom C

Hiring for a variety of positions in Racine, Kenosha and Burlington areas.

Please bring your updated resume.

For more personalized service, visit the offices:

900 State Street, Racine

625 – 57th Street, Kenosha

615 N. Pine Street, Burlington

For job details, visit www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com

We encourage you to apply online prior to the event at

www.halpinpersonnel.com