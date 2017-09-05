Wednesday May 17th-Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehab Job Fair

Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehab Job Fair

Wednesday, May 17th

2:00pm-6:00pm

1701 Sharp Rd, Waterford, WI

Informational sessions will begin at 2:30pm

and 4:00pm.

Bring your resume, immediate interviews available!

Walk-Ins welcome ! Bring a friend! RSVP by May 15th to:

kflees@lakeviewsystem.com

or 262-534-7297

Let Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehab be your foundation for success! We have opportunities for those that want to start or grow their career in healthcare. Join us and meet staff that want to share their story with you. Find out how they were able to make a difference because at Lakeview “It’s about Life!”

Great opportunities like

 Patient Care Assistant

 Resident Assistant

for those starting a career in healthcare!

Paid certifications & trainings: *CBRF Certifications *CPR *First Aid *Medication Passing

Current Employment Opportunities Include: