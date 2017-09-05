Wednesday May 17th-Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehab Job Fair

Walk-Ins welcome ! Bring a friend! RSVP by May 15th to:
kflees@lakeviewsystem.com
or 262-534-7297
Let Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehab be your foundation for success! We have opportunities for those that want to start or grow their career in healthcare. Join us and meet staff that want to share their story with you. Find out how they were able to make a difference because at Lakeview “It’s about Life!”
Great opportunities like
Patient Care Assistant
Resident Assistant
for those starting a career in healthcare!
Paid certifications & trainings: *CBRF Certifications *CPR *First Aid *Medication Passing
Current Employment Opportunities Include: