Wednesday June 7th-Homes for Independent Living is Holding On-Site Interviews

05/25/2017

Homes for Independent Living is holding
On-Site Caregiver Interviews!!!
Wednesday, June 7th, 2017
11:00am – 2:00pm
373 Church St, Burlington, WI

Bring your Resume to the Interview!
Apply Online: www.hil-wi.com/careersng Event
Positions: Full–Time and Part–Time
Shifts: 1st, 2nd and 3rd
Work Locations: Burlington & Racine
Position requires:
 High school diploma or equivalent
 Valid driver’s license for 3 years with an acceptable driving record
 Exceptional communication and problem solving skills
HIL offers competitive pay and benefits package:
 Affordable insurance for full-time: Health, Dental, and Vision
 Generous Paid-Time Off / Vacation
 401(k) Retirement Plan AND Employee Stock Ownership Plan
 PAID CBRF training and more!

** Men Encouraged to Apply **
**$1,000 Sign-On Bonus for WCAP Program
** $300 Sign-On Bonus for 3rd Shift
** To be eligible for bonus, you must tell the Recruiter you saw this ad

Don’t forget to tell the Recruiter you saw the Sign-On Bonus ad in your interview! Expire 06/30/17
To apply: www.hil-wi.com/careers
Questions? Contact a Recruiter at 262-468-0367 An Equal Employment Opportunity Employer
Now Hiring!
No Experience Required

