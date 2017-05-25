Wednesday June 7th-Homes for Independent Living is Holding On-Site Interviews

Homes for Independent Living is holding

On-Site Caregiver Interviews!!!

Wednesday, June 7th, 2017

11:00am – 2:00pm

373 Church St, Burlington, WI

Bring your Resume to the Interview!

Apply Online: www.hil-wi.com/careersng Event

Positions: Full–Time and Part–Time

Shifts: 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Work Locations: Burlington & Racine

Position requires:

 High school diploma or equivalent

 Valid driver’s license for 3 years with an acceptable driving record

 Exceptional communication and problem solving skills

HIL offers competitive pay and benefits package:

 Affordable insurance for full-time: Health, Dental, and Vision

 Generous Paid-Time Off / Vacation

 401(k) Retirement Plan AND Employee Stock Ownership Plan

 PAID CBRF training and more!

** Men Encouraged to Apply **

**$1,000 Sign-On Bonus for WCAP Program

** $300 Sign-On Bonus for 3rd Shift

** To be eligible for bonus, you must tell the Recruiter you saw this ad

Don’t forget to tell the Recruiter you saw the Sign-On Bonus ad in your interview! Expire 06/30/17

To apply: www.hil-wi.com/careers

Questions? Contact a Recruiter at 262-468-0367 An Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

Now Hiring!

No Experience Required