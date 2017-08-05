Two Charged With Attempted Homicide After April 22nd Shooting

Jordan L Jones and Isaiah J. McGlorn have been charged with attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, and three counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Both defendants bail was set at $75,000 each. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 17, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on April 22, 2017 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Racine Police responded to the 400-block of North Memorial Drive reference a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying in the area with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

According to victim, he indicated that on 04/22/17 in the evening hours, he walking to the West Sixth Street store and he saw 3 family members walking in the area. The victim also stated that he observed some alleged “Little Dirty-P’s”.

The criminal complaint states that the Dirty-P’s wanted to fight, and the victim told them no and began to walk north with family members on Memorial Drive and said that the defendants arrived in a vehicle after being called. The victim advised as he began to walk away, he heard the first shot and stated he looked back and observed MCGLORN holding a small firearm and he saw flames coming from the barrel of the firearm as MCGLORN shot in his direction and stated that he observed JORDAN JONES armed with a firearm, but that he never saw JONES’s firearm discharge; however, he did see JONES pointing it at other parties.

The victim continued north on Memorial Drive until he realized his leg was wet, at which point he observed he had been shot in his left leg and fell down in a yard and was later discovered by Racine Police Officers and taken to Ascension Hospital for medical treatment. The suspects were positively identified through a photo line up, the criminal complaint states.