Tuesday May 9th-Elite Staffing is Holding Walk-In Interviews

Elite Staffing is Holding Walk-in Interviews

When: Tuesday May 9th- 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Where: Classroom C, Racine County Workforce Solutions (1717 Taylor Ave., Racine)

Elite Staffing is hiring for the following:

Driver needed CDL or Class C required Pay Rate $15.00 (shift will vary Monday thru Friday)

General Labor Pay Rate starting at $8.75 1st & 2nd and 3rd shift available to start immediately. Placements in the Wisconsin and Illinois areas.

Forklift Drivers Needed Must have previous experience, certification not required however is a plus. Must be able to pass written test, have resume and will be required to interview $11.00-$13.25/hr.

Elite Staffing, Inc. is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Our policy of equal employment opportunity is to recruit, hire, train and promote persons without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, handicap or any other protected status.

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer and service provider