Tuesday May 23rd- “The Magic Box” featuring Katrina Cravy will be presented at SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater

Racine- “The Magic Box” featuring Katrina Cravy will be presented at SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St , Racine, on Tuesday May 23, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. An SC Johnson Community Program in association with WWBIC, Gateway Technical College and Aflac.

How to get your business or cause on TV! Learn the insider secrets to attract the media and thousands of new customers. If you’ve ever wondered how did “they” get booked on that show? Or why did “that” company get the feature story? Or how was that person featured as the “go-to expert”? Katrina knows.

Grab her recipe to spice up your story and have any audience begging for seconds

Katrina Cravy is an Emmy award-winning former TV reporter and show host who has become one of the most trusted names in southeastern Wisconsin. With more than 20 years of media

experience, Katrina is now a motivational speaker and media coach – and sharing all she knows about the media, customer service and what it means to be a woman leader.

Katrina’s new book, “On Air – Insider Secrets to Attract the Media and Get Free Publicity” is a how-to guide for small businesses, non-profits, and marketing teams who want to tap into the mind of the media.

Forty free books will be given away at the end of the program.

RSVP for this Community Interest Program at

www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or (262) 260-2154.