Tuesday May 23rd-Speedway Open Interview Hiring Event

Speedway Open Interview Hiring Event

Tuesday, May 23rd

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Every Speedway Store!

Those unable to attend can complete an application at jobs.speedway.com ot text APPLY to 80565. A Speedway Recruiter will review all submitted applications. We hope to see you there!

Applications always accepted in store

or online at JOBS.SPEEDWAY.COM

SPEEDWAY LLC

AT A GLANCE:

Why Speedway?

 Weekly Paychecks

 Monthly Bonus Pro-gram

 Double pay on holi-days

 Career Advancement Opportunities

 Company paid uniforms

 College tuition reimbursement

 Immediate enrollment/vesting for 401k plan with company $1.17 match per dollar

