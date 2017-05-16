Tuesday May 23rd-Speedway Open Interview Hiring Event

05/16/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

Speedway Open Interview Hiring Event
Tuesday, May 23rd
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Every Speedway Store!

Those unable to attend can complete an application at jobs.speedway.com ot text APPLY to 80565. A Speedway Recruiter will review all submitted applications. We hope to see you there!
Applications always accepted in store
or online at JOBS.SPEEDWAY.COM

SPEEDWAY LLC
AT A GLANCE:
Why Speedway?
 Weekly Paychecks
 Monthly Bonus Pro-gram
 Double pay on holi-days
 Career Advancement Opportunities
 Company paid uniforms
 College tuition reimbursement
 Immediate enrollment/vesting for 401k plan with company $1.17 match per dollar

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail