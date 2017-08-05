Tiny Hooves Fundraiser

Want to help out Tiny Hooves Rescue in a unique way while being entertained with pies to the face? Rob Schumann from Livin’ In The Past podcast and Facebook page has announced a pie fundraiser. For every $10 donation made to Tiny Hooves through this link, a pie will be added. 100% of the profits go directly to THR. Please head over to http://www.tinyhooves.org/ and look for this fundraiser on the main page! Deadline for donations will be June 1st. There will be a live feed of the pie throwing shortly after this date. Be sure to check out Rob’s page HERE to follow his shenanigans and be ready for the big event

About Tiny Hooves Rescue

Tiny Hooves Rescue was very happily founded in 2015. Though a small sanctuary, the hard work and care that is given is tremendous! THR currently resides on a 12-acre farm property in southeastern Wisconsin.

Tiny Hooves is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of farm animals, and inspiring the change in the human and animal bond. We promise to provide shelter, care, and rehabilitation for abused, neglected, abandoned, and unwanted small breed farm animals, including ones that can no longer be cared for by their owners. They deserve our respect and would rejoice in a world where they could live harmoniously with the human animal. It starts with you!