Timber Oaks-Oak Ridge Care Center is seeking Registered Nurses

HIRING REGISTERED NURSES!!

Oak Ridge Care Center and Timber Oaks have an excellent reputation for compassionate care of older adults and their families. We provide a variety of services including assisted living, rehabilitation services, and skilled nursing and long-term care. We have been operating since 1968 and offer a variety of career opportunities, outstanding coworkers and wonderful work environments. Our facilities are centrally located offering easy access for employees.

Employee Benefits Include:

  • Medical/health insurance
  • Dental insurance
  • Vision insurance
  • Group term life
  • Short and long-term disability insurance
  • Paid time off for personal needs and vacation
  • Holiday pay
  • Retirement savings program
  • Voluntary supplemental insurance programs
  • Leave of absence
  • Opportunity for advancement via help with tuition to further one’s skills/qualifications

OAK RIDGE CARE CENTER – 1400 8TH AVENUE – UNION GROVE, WI 53182

