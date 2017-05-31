Thursday June 1st-Health Career Job Fair

Interested in a New Career?

Come to the Health Career Job Fair

Thursday, June 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Kenosha Job Center

Room N3

8600 Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI

Featuring the following health care providers:

 Alpha Homes of WI, Inc.

 Azura Memory Care

 Brookdale

 Comfort Homes of Wisconsin

 Frontida Assisted Living

 Grande Prairie Health & Rehab

 HCR-ManorCare

 Home Helpers

 Home Instead Senior Care

 Hospice Alliance

 Hospitality Nursing & Rehab

 Right at Home

 Society’s Assets, Inc.

 The Villa at Lincoln Park

Recruiting for the following positions:

 Caregiver

 CNA

 Community Support Specialist

 Dietary/Housekeeping

 Driver

 LPN/RN

 Occupational Therapist

 Physical Therapist/ PT Assistant

 Personal Care Worker

 Resident Care Specialist

 Volunteers

And More!

 A drug test and background check are required for employment.

 No experience required.

 Please enter the Job Center through Door A

on the north side of the building.

The Job Fair is sponsored by the Kenosha County Long Term Care Workforce Alliance in partnership with Kenosha County Job Center and ResCare. AA/EEOC and proud member of America’s Job Center.