Thursday June 1st-Health Career Job Fair

05/31/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

Interested in a New Career?
Come to the Health Career Job Fair
Thursday, June 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Kenosha Job Center
Room N3
8600 Sheridan Road
Kenosha, WI

Featuring the following health care providers:
 Alpha Homes of WI, Inc.
 Azura Memory Care
 Brookdale
 Comfort Homes of Wisconsin
 Frontida Assisted Living
 Grande Prairie Health & Rehab
 HCR-ManorCare
 Home Helpers
 Home Instead Senior Care
 Hospice Alliance
 Hospitality Nursing & Rehab
 Right at Home
 Society’s Assets, Inc.
 The Villa at Lincoln Park

Recruiting for the following positions:
 Caregiver
 CNA
 Community Support Specialist
 Dietary/Housekeeping
 Driver
 LPN/RN
 Occupational Therapist
 Physical Therapist/ PT Assistant
 Personal Care Worker
 Personal Care Worker
 Resident Care Specialist
 Volunteers
And More!

 A drug test and background check are required for employment.
 No experience required.
 Please enter the Job Center through Door A
on the north side of the building.
The Job Fair is sponsored by the Kenosha County Long Term Care Workforce Alliance in partnership with Kenosha County Job Center and ResCare. AA/EEOC and proud member of America’s Job Center.

 

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail