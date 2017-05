Suvivors of Loved Ones Suicide Support Group

HELP, HOPE , HEALING

You are not alone

SOLOS-Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide

Support Group

NAMI RACINE COUNTY will be holding a support group for

adults starting at 6:00 p.m. Please check the list for locations

PLEASE NOTE – NAMI Survivors of Loved Ones of Suicide March 22nd 6pm – 7:30 pm St. Mary’s on Spring – Mt Pleasant Room