BREAKING – Suspect Wanted in Harry Canady Jr. Homicide

WANTED PERSON

The Racine Police Department is seeking help in locating the Dominque I Knight who is currently wanted for the homicide of Harry Thomas Canady, Jr. This person should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see the individual pictured below, contact police immediately – DO NOT APPROACH THIS INDIVIDUAL.

Dominique I. Knight

Date of Birth: 07/1991

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 246 pounds

Hair: black

Eyes: brown

Tattoos: on both forearms

Dominique Knight has ties to both Racine and Kenosha.

Again, if anyone sees this individual – DO NOT APPROACH, he should be considered armed and dangerous – contact police immediately at (262) 886-2300.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text messages should begin with RACS.

This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation; no additional information is being released at this time.