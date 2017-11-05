Suspect not caught in hit and run that killed Adam Carpino in 2011

Friends of Adam’s have asked us to share his story again in hopes that someone may remember something or know something and come forward with information, his friend wanted this shared in remembrance for all who loved him.

Adam Carpino, then 28 years old and critically injured in a hit and run accident on August 21, 2011. He died from his injuries a few weeks later.

The hit-and-run occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2011 after Adam Carpino left a family gathering. Adam was westbound on 16th Street on his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle when he was struck by an eastbound SUV that made a left turn onto Kearney Avenue. The SUV left the scene.

According to media reports at the time of the hit and run, Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Blazer-type, and believed to be an early 2000 model with possible damage on its front left side resulting from the collision.

