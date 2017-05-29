Suspect flees after stabbing at Mount Pleasant tavern

On 05/29/2017 at 12:43am, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to a tavern in the 2500 block of Durand Av. in reference a party that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located the victim (who was a 30 year old male from the Racine area). He reportedly was injured after attempting to break up a fight between other patrons. The victim sustained an injury to his arm, and was transported to Ascension Healthcare where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. There does not appear to be a public risk at this time. This incident remains under investigation.