Student Charged With Having A Gun At High School During Fight

De’avrndre Crawford, 17 of Racine has been charged with Possess Firearm on Grounds of a School, Possess Dangerous Weapon-Person < 18, and Disorderly Conduct. He was given a 500.00 cash bond along with a $2,000.00 SIGNATURE BOND. His preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 11, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on April 26, 2017, an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, was on duty at Case High School and at approximately 12:15-12:30 p.m. was advised of a fight between two students in front of the school.

During the course of the investigation officers spoke with witnesses who observed a fight the and saw the defendant pull the weapon from his pocket

The criminal complaint states that Officers made contact at the defendants home where the defendant denied owning a gun but officers also located a firearm on Crawford’s bed.