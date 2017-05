Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 75 year-old Milwaukee man

Silver Alert activated statewide for missing Milwaukee man – Thomas Stokes. He is a black male, age 75, 6’2″ and 204 lbs. He has short black hair with a receding hairline and a mustache. Last seen at 11:00 am on 5/16 wearing a gray windbreaker, navy blue long sleeve t-shirt, navy blue slacks, black slip on shoes and a navy blue New York Yankees hat with a gray bill. He also has a medical bracelet on his right wrist.

Believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet HHR with WI plates: 707 RBV. Frequents the US Bank, Dollar Store and casinos. Anyone with info is asked to call Milwaukee PD at 414-935-7401 or your local law enforcement agency