Society’s Assets is HIRING-Personal Care Workers & CNA’s

Society’s Assets is now Hiring!

PERSONAL CARE WORKERS

SOCIETY’S ASSETS PROVIDES HANDS-ON, INDIVIDUALIZED TRAINING FOR ALL QUALIFIED CANDIDATES.

CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANTS

ABILITY TO FOLLOW A WRITTEN PLAN OF CARE.

MUST BE CURRENT & IN GOOD STANDING ON WISCONSIN NURSE AIDE REGISTRY.

Background checks including criminal background, references and interviews are completed on all qualified applicants before consideration for employment.

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE AT

RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS

1717 TAYLOR AVENUE, RACINE, WI 53406

OR APPLY AT: WWW.SOCIETYSASSETS.ORG

We are always looking for caring people with a passion for helping others. Positions are avail-able throughout Southeast Wisconsin including Racine, Kenosha and Walworth County. In addition, we have positions on the UW-Whitewater campus. We offer competitive wages, flexible scheduling and a unique work environment.

Society’s Assets, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and fully subscribes to the principles of Equal Employment Opportunity.