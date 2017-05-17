Severe Thunderstorm WARNING until 11:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin… Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin… Northwestern Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1115 PM CDT

* At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bohners

Lake, or near Lake Geneva, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Wind Lake, Rochester, Powers

Lake, Browns Lake, Bohners Lake, Waterford North, Pell Lake, Eagle

Lake, Burlington, Waterford, Springfield, Honey Creek, Kansasville,

North Cape, New Munster and Slades Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.