Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in Effect Until 11:15 p.m.

* Severe thunderstorm Warning For

Milwaukee county in Southeastern Wisconsin

Racine county in Southeastern Wisconsin

Eastern Waukesha county in Southeastern Wisconsin

Kenosha county in Southeastern Wisconsin

* Until 1115pm CST

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include… Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee and Brown Deer.