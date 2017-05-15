Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in Effect Until 11:15 p.m.

* Severe thunderstorm Warning For
Milwaukee county in Southeastern Wisconsin
Racine county in Southeastern Wisconsin
Eastern Waukesha county in Southeastern Wisconsin
Kenosha county in Southeastern Wisconsin
* Until 1115pm CST
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include… Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee and Brown Deer.