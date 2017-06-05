May 21st- 2017 A Night To Remember Prom!

In Kenosha and Racine alone, there are approximately 1500+ individuals, ages 15 – 30, who have special needs. The special needs community is one of the most overlooked, marginalized, and neglected groups of people in the world.

On Sunday, May 21st, 2017, we will be hosting our 4th annual “A Night to Remember” community-wide prom. It is a FREE prom honoring individuals with special needs, ages 15 – 30 years old. Every Honored Guest attending the prom will be provided a tuxedo or prom dress, a corsage or boutonniere, a walk down the red carpet (complete with paparazzi and cheering fans), a night of food and dancing, a t-shirt, and special memories that will last a lifetime.

Cheer on the Honored Guests! We would love to have you volunteer for this event by joining us on the Red Carpet to cheer on our Honored Guests! Please arrive at Festival Hall in Racine at 4:30pm. The Red Carpet experience will begin at 5pm.

