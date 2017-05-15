Saturday May 20th-Safe Harbor Humane Society Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

Saturday May 20th- 9-11:30 am

Safe Harbor Humane Society

7811 60th Ave, Kenosha 53142

The clinical staff of Safe Harbor is available to give your pets vaccinations at a low cost during specific Vaccination Clinic days. No appointment is necessary, and pets are seen on a first come first served basis. It is extremely helpful to our staff if you have your past vaccination records on hand. Thank you!

DOGS & CATS

Rabies Vaccine $24.00

Rabies (when paired with additional vaccine) $20.00

Microchip $25.00

Pedicure $10.00

DOGS & PUPPIES

Distemper / Parvo Combination Vaccine $26.00

Heartworm Test $26.00

Kennel Cough (Bordetella) $18.00

CATS & KITTENS

Feline Leukemia / FIV / Heartworm Test $45.00

Distemper / Respiratory Combination Vaccine $26.00