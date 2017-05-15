Saturday May 20th-Safe Harbor Humane Society Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

The clinical staff of Safe Harbor is available to give your pets vaccinations at a low cost during specific Vaccination Clinic days. No appointment is necessary, and pets are seen on a first come first served basis. It is extremely helpful to our staff if you have your past vaccination records on hand. Thank you!
DOGS & CATS
Rabies Vaccine $24.00
Rabies (when paired with additional vaccine) $20.00
Microchip $25.00
Pedicure $10.00
DOGS & PUPPIES
Distemper / Parvo Combination Vaccine $26.00
Heartworm Test $26.00
Kennel Cough (Bordetella) $18.00
CATS & KITTENS
Feline Leukemia / FIV / Heartworm Test $45.00
Distemper / Respiratory Combination Vaccine $26.00