Saturday May 20th-Safe Harbor Humane Society Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

05/15/2017 | Filed under: Community | Posted by:

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic
Saturday May 20th- 9-11:30 am
Safe Harbor Humane Society
7811 60th Ave, Kenosha 53142

 

The clinical staff of Safe Harbor is available to give your pets vaccinations at a low cost during specific Vaccination Clinic days. No appointment is necessary, and pets are seen on a first come first served basis. It is extremely helpful to our staff if you have your past vaccination records on hand. Thank you!

DOGS & CATS

Rabies Vaccine $24.00
Rabies (when paired with additional vaccine) $20.00
Microchip $25.00
Pedicure $10.00

DOGS & PUPPIES

Distemper / Parvo Combination Vaccine $26.00
Heartworm Test $26.00
Kennel Cough (Bordetella) $18.00

CATS & KITTENS

Feline Leukemia / FIV / Heartworm Test $45.00
Distemper / Respiratory Combination Vaccine $26.00

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail