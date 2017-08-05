Saturday June 10th-Voices for Awareness: A Concert To Benefit The I-94 Campaign

VOICES FOR AWARENESS: A CONCERT

|TO BENEFIT THE I-94 CAMPAIGN

Saturday, June 10th, doors open at 6 pm





Route 20 Bar & Grill (formerly Route 20 Outhouse)

14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177 (go west off of exit 333 for WI-20)

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.rte20.com or www.I-94project.com

Join us on Saturday, June 10th for an awareness concert at Route 20 Bar & Grill with Well-Known Strangers (WKS). With special guests Bascom Hill, and Josh Krug & Friends. The I-94 Project will launch with the biggest human trafficking awareness campaign ever in southeastern Wisconsin and will reach over 100,000 travelers, business owners and customers a day along the I-94 corridor from the Illinois border to south of Milwaukee

Help us kick off the project and see the premiere of the human trafficking video for the WKS hit song Voices. Actors from the Racine and Kenosha area have been hard at work filming scenes. To hear the song, go to www.wellknownstrangers.com