Saturday June 10th-Benefit for Dave Baclawski

Benefit for DAVE “TINY” BACLAWSKI

SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2017 • 3-10PM

DICKIES BAR 1537 Durand Avenue, Racine

FOOD 5-7PM

ENTERTAINMENT • RAFFLES • AUCTIONS BAKE SALE • GAMES • AND MORE!

$10 WRISTBANDS – INCLUDES FOOD & BEER

My hope is for a cure, my goal is to live! A week before Christmas. 2016. David Baclawsi was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, an incurable blood cancer that attacks the bone marrow, making his bones extremely brittle and susceptible to unexplainable bone fractures, bone & spinal pain. extreme weakness. infections and kidney problems. Whereas there is no cure: Multiple Myeioma is treatable. At the time of his diagnosis, Dave had numerous spinal fractures and several broken ribs. but his spirit remains unbroken. He is presently undergoing chemotherapy and preparing for a bone marrow transplant in hopes of gaining remission. Once Dave achieves remission. Dave will need to continue maintenance chemotherapy for the rest of his life.

With his wonderful wife of 36 years (Vicki). and family (Josh & Kim. Jason & Heather. Aaron & Rachel and his 3 beautiful grandchildren) by his side. Dave faces each day with a smile on his face. determined to defy the odds and beat this awful disease. Please join us In this event as we open our hearts to this family as they fight this life long tourney towards recovery and health.

Thank you for supporting Dave’s fight against Cancer

To updates on the event please visit them on facebook at Benefit for Dave Baclawski