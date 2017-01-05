River City Lanes/Bruno’s Restaurant is Hiring

05/01/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

River City Lanes/Bruno’s Restaurant is HIRING

 

They are currently accepting applications to fill the following positions immediately:

Cooks / Prep Cooks –
 Short Order; Banquets, Meetings, Parties; Customized Catering

Wait Staff –
 Serving in the restaurant; at meetings, parties, banquets, and/or catering events
730 Corner Stone Crossing Waterford, WI 53185

 Must be available for evenings, weekends, and holidays
 Great customer service attitude
 Willing to train
Flexibility for high school students, mother’s hours, and other options.
Stop in to the bowling alley to apply in person, or go to:
www.bowlrivercity.com/now-hiring/

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail