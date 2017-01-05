River City Lanes/Bruno’s Restaurant is HIRING
They are currently accepting applications to fill the following positions immediately:
Cooks / Prep Cooks –
Short Order; Banquets, Meetings, Parties; Customized Catering
Wait Staff –
Serving in the restaurant; at meetings, parties, banquets, and/or catering events
730 Corner Stone Crossing Waterford, WI 53185
Must be available for evenings, weekends, and holidays
Great customer service attitude
Willing to train
Flexibility for high school students, mother’s hours, and other options.
Stop in to the bowling alley to apply in person, or go to:
www.bowlrivercity.com/now-hiring/