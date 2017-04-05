Racine Woman Arrested After Metro Drug Unit Recovers Cocaine & Cash During Search Warrant

On May 4th, at approximately 4:50am, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and RASO K-9 officer executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Phillips Avenue in the city of Racine.

Information had been developed that the suspect at this residence, Lauro Rapeta was involved in sales of cocaine. Located during the search of the residence was approximately 1/2 kilogram of cocaine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and $7656.00 in US currency

Lauro Rapeta age 32, from city of Racine was arrested and incarcerated in the Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Quinton Smith

• Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

• Keeper of a drug place

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

