Racine Police-Victim Identified in Sunday Homicide on Memorial Drive

On Sunday, 05/07/2017, at 5:09 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Memorial Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a male party in his 20’s who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Harry Thomas Canady, Jr., who was 20 years old and a resident of Racine.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text messages should begin with RACS.

This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation; no additional information will be released about this time.