Racine Police looking for 15 year-old girl

The Racine Police Department is currently looking for 15 year old Taylor Sadowski. Taylor is a student at St. Catherine’s High School. Taylor was released from school earlier today but has not had contact with her mother since. If you see or know the whereabouts of Taylor please call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300. Taylor was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black sweatpants, white Puma shoes, and a pink backpack.