Racine Police Department Introduces Community Camera Program

The Racine Police Department is committed to our partnership with the residents and business owners in our community. In keeping with that partnership the Racine Police Department would like to introduce the Community Camera Program.

Video surveillance is one of the best methods for catching criminals and convicting suspects caught in the act of committing a crime. Many business owners and residents already have surveillance systems but are not always aware that their system may have captured evidence that could help solve a crime. In turn, police are not always aware of who has surveillance systems which could contain vital information.

The Racine Police Department is asking business owners and residents to register for the Community Camera Program. By registering your camera you would be assisting Racine Police to quickly identify nearby cameras that may have captured criminal activity. You would only be contacted it there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of your camera. If needed, investigating officers would then request to view your camera footage in order to assist in the investigation.

If you would like to register your camera, the registration form can be filled out by going to www.cityofracine.org/RPD/CCPRegistration. Help us make Racine an undesirable place for criminals to commit crime.