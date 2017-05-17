Racine man charged in connection with shots fired on Durand Ave.

Allen L Reed, 19 of Racine has been charged with three counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony,Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription and five counts of Bail Jumping-Felony. He bail was set at $50,000 cash after appearing Wednesday afternoon in court. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25

According to the criminal complaint on May 16, 2017 at 11:17 a.m., Racine & Mount Pleasant Please officers responded to the rear parking lot of 4219 Durand Ave. for a report of shots fired. Officers spoke with a witness who stated he observed 3 male parties exit 4219 Durand Ave and enter a vehicle that was parked directly behind the building. The witness then observed a black male wearing tan pants and a hooded sweatshirt, later identified as defendant, run northbound on the apartment sidewalk, raise his arm and point a firearm at the car as it drove by 4215 Durand Ave. Reed then ran from the scene on foot, running between buildings and the Napa parking before crossing Durand Ave. Officers located Reed on the corner of Durand and Kentucky

Officers searched the scene for evidence and located a live 380 bullet round in the grassy area near the sidewalk in front of 4215 Durand Ave. A 380 casing was located in the grassy area between the parking lot and sidewalk in front of 4215 Durand Ave. Officers also spoke additional witnesses.