Racine man charged after fleeing from Police & crashing on Memorial Day

Demond L Seay, 20 of Racine has been charged with Operator Flee/Elude Officer-Bodily Harm or Property Damage and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. He was assigned a $10,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Court, Wednesday afternoon

According to the criminal complaint on May 29, 2017, Racine Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle, after witnessing two traffic violations, in the area of Geneva St. and Albert St., The defendant pulled the vehicle towards the side of the road as if he was going to stop, but continued to drive. Seay then increased his speed to approximately 50 mph and failed to stop at stop signs. Seay negotiated several turns before slowing down in the area of Yout St. and Erie St., where his passenger bailed from the car and fled on foot. Seay then continued north on Erie and failed to stop for the stop signs at Goold, Augusta, and Melvin. Seay was now approximately 400 meters away from the officer and traveling in excess of 70 mph. Seay lost control of the vehicle where the road takes a slight zigzag. The vehicle left the road, became airborne and flipped several times before taking down a tree and coming to rest in the yard of 3037 Erie St.

The criminal complaint states several residents advised that the driver had fled on foot. Officers learned that Seay had been let into a home in the 320o Erie Street after telling the residents that he was injured in a car accident. Seay was located in a back bedroom. Seay’s shirt was ripped and he was sweating. Seay also appeared to be scraped up and dirty. Seay denied being in any vehicle that crashed and provided false identifying information. Racine Police spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle who stated that the defendant had just borrowed it and drives it regularly drives it.