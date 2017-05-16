Racine Family asks for help to locate 16 year old daughter

A Racine family is asking for help from the community to located 16 year old Maria Martinez. She attends Horlick High School and her mom states she suffers from Epilepsy. 5ft 130 lbs. Last seen wearing grey Horlick shirt and white under sweater of mickey mouse, jeans and black converse shoes. Her mother states that she left yesterday (Monday May 16) around 5pm and has a backpack with her. Anyone with information on Maria is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch 262-886-2300 or her family at 262-383-9028 or 262-583-1980