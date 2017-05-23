Racine County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Telephone Scams

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office wants to make Racine County residents aware of the increasing telephone scams targeting the public. In one case, the victim received a telephone call from the IRS, and was told that they had issued a warrant for tax fraud. Sheriff Schmaling received such a call recently and after he identified himself to the scam caller, the caller hung up immediately.
The Internal Revenue Service provides an overview about how the scam works:
An aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting taxpayers has been making the rounds throughout the country. Callers claim to be employees of the IRS, using fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers. They may know a lot about their targets, and they usually alter the caller ID to make it look like the IRS is calling. Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. Victims may be threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license.
If the call seems real, call the Internal Revenue Service at
1-800-829-1040.
What to Do?
Call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to report such scams or you can simply report any type of scam at the FBI’s Internet Crime & Complaint Center at https://complaint.ic3.gov