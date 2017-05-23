Racine County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Telephone Scams

RACINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS RESIDENTS OF TELEPHONE SCAMS – BE AWARE

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office wants to make Racine County residents aware of the increasing telephone scams targeting the public. In one case, the victim received a telephone call from the IRS, and was told that they had issued a warrant for tax fraud. Sheriff Schmaling received such a call recently and after he identified himself to the scam caller, the caller hung up immediately.

The Internal Revenue Service provides an overview about how the scam works:

An aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting taxpayers has been making the rounds throughout the country. Callers claim to be employees of the IRS, using fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers. They may know a lot about their targets, and they usually alter the caller ID to make it look like the IRS is calling. Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. Victims may be threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license.

The IRS Will Not Call You About Taxes Without Prior Contact – If the IRS determines that you owe taxes, they will often send you a letter requesting payment and provide you an opportunity to appeal. They may schedule an audit, but the first attempt to contact you won’t be a phone call. The IRS Will Not Demand Immediate Payment – If you are contacted by the IRS about a tax debt, you will have the opportunity to question the amount they are demanding and to appeal the assessment. The IRS Will Not Demand Payment by a Specific Method or to a Third Party – The IRS will never ask for a credit card number over the telephone. The IRS will ask that any tax payment be made to the U.S. Treasury, not to a third party such as a law firm or bill collector. They will never require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

If the call seems real, call the Internal Revenue Service at

1-800-829-1040.

What to Do?