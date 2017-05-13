Racine County Sheriff’s Office-Do you recognize this suspect?

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office-Investigator Don Vandervest is attempting to identify the subject in these photos. The black male with a thin build, is believed to be between 5’9″ and 5’11” in height and appears to have a splint on his left index finger. On April 7, 2017, between 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm, this male subject was observed looking into windows of occupied apartments in the Lakeshore Village Apartments at 426 Three Mile Rd. in the Village of Caledonia.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Inv. Vandervest at 262-636-3174 reference complaint 17-10518. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330 or www.racinecrimestoppersweb.com.

