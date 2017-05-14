Racine County Sheriff-Vehicles Stolen Sunday Morning From Manheim Auto Auction

On 5/14/17 at 3:10 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center received notification there were three vehicles that had crashed through the fence at Manheim Auto Auction in the Town of Raymond, Racine County.

When Racine County Deputy’s arrived, there were three vehicles located at the scene. It was later discovered that one of the vehicles had been stolen from the City of Milwaukee. Another had been stolen from The Manheim Auto Auction. The third vehicle was also out of Milwaukee.

It is unknown how many or what types of vehicles were stolen from The Manheim Auto Auction at this time. One of the vehicles, that is believed to be stolen from the auction was recovered in Milwaukee County with heavy front end damage.

At this time, no further information is being released as this is an ongoing investigation.

RCSO # 17- 26595