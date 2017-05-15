One Juvenile In Custody For Sunday Auto Thefts From Manheim Auto Auction

Update—As of 5/15/17, three of the stolen vehicles have been recovered and one Juvenile suspect was apprehended.

The following vehicles are still missing and entered as Stolen:

White 2014 Mercedes E-350 Sedan

White 2015 Mercedes CLA-250 Sedan

Black 2016 Mercedes GLA-250 Sport Utility Vehicle

Please contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-636-3232 with any additional information.

—————————————————————————-

RAYMOND – On 5/14/17 at 0310 hrs. the Racine County Communications Center received notification there were three vehicles that had crashed through the fence at Manheim Auto Auction in the Town of Raymond, Racine County.

When Racine County Deputy’s arrived, there were three vehicles located at the scene. It was later discovered that one of the vehicles had been stolen from the City of Milwaukee. Another had been stolen from The Manheim Auto Auction. The third vehicle was also out of Milwaukee.

It is unknown how many or what types of vehicles were stolen from The Manheim Auto Auction at this time. One of the vehicles, that is believed to be stolen from the auction was recovered in Milwaukee County with heavy front end damage.

At this time, no further information is being released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts may contact Investigator James Evans 262-636-3232 reference complaint number 17-26595. Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330