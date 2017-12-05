NOW HIRING-Welder

Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Welder

Read blueprints and setup pieces to be welded

Setup welder for specific job

MIG or TIG weld product to specification

Perform other fabricating duties using tools and machines such as: Drill press Plasma cutter Grinders Shear press Various other tools

1st shift, temp to hire position

Requirements

1+ years MIG welding experience required.

TIG welding experience ideal but not required.

Able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Pre-employment weld test required.

Candidate must be flexible as the position will not be 100% welding.

Please email resume to gary@halpinpersonnel.com or apply in person at Halpin Personnel, 500 Wisconsin Avenue.