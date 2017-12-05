NOW HIRING-Welder
Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Welder
- Read blueprints and setup pieces to be welded
- Setup welder for specific job
- MIG or TIG weld product to specification
- Perform other fabricating duties using tools and machines such as:
- Drill press
- Plasma cutter
- Grinders
- Shear press
- Various other tools
- 1st shift, temp to hire position
Requirements
- 1+ years MIG welding experience required.
- TIG welding experience ideal but not required.
- Able to lift up to 50 pounds.
- Pre-employment weld test required.
- Candidate must be flexible as the position will not be 100% welding.
Please email resume to gary@halpinpersonnel.com or apply in person at Halpin Personnel, 500 Wisconsin Avenue.