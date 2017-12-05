NOW HIRING-Welder

05/12/2017

Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Welder

  • Read blueprints and setup pieces to be welded
  • Setup welder for specific job
  • MIG or TIG weld product to specification
  • Perform other fabricating duties using tools and machines such as:
    • Drill press
    • Plasma cutter
    • Grinders
    • Shear press
    • Various other tools
  • 1st shift, temp to hire position

Requirements

  • 1+ years MIG welding experience required.
  • TIG welding experience ideal but not required.
  • Able to lift up to 50 pounds.
  • Pre-employment weld test required.
  • Candidate must be flexible as the position will not be 100% welding.

Please email resume to gary@halpinpersonnel.com or apply in person at Halpin Personnel, 500 Wisconsin Avenue.

 

 

 

