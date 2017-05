NOW HIRING-Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment Event

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Goodwill TalentBridge

May 10th 9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402

Hiring:

Goodwill Sturtevant -Assemblers-1st & 2nd Shift/ $9-$10hr

CNC Operator-(experienced) Train on 1st/ after 90 days move to 2nd -$13.hr

CNC Operator-(fiberglass) Train on 1st/ after 90 days move to 2nd-$11.hr

Welder, MIG TIG & Aluminum –1st shift—$17. to $18.hr

Brake Press-Operator/Set Up-Accupress-(experienced )

1st shift – $18/hr