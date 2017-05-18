NOW HIRING-Truck Driver

05/18/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

 

Letsch Staffing is HIRING-Truck Driver

  • FLAT BED
  • EXPERIENCE NEEDED
  • KNOW HOW TO TIE DOWN LOADS PROPERLY
  • FORKLIFT EXPERIENCE NEEDED
  • GOOD DRIVING RECORD
  • LOCAL RUNS

 

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.

 

 

