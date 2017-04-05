Now Hiring-Pick & Pack Positions

• Picking and packing orders.
• Need to have previous experience, pulling parts or product and getting it ready for packaging.
• Need to inspect it to make sure that the product is not damaged before packaging it.
• Make sure that the labels are right for shipping.
• Make sure that you have your boxes ready and are in good shape for shipping.
• May require some computer experience.
• You may need a cart for picking orders and some maybe able to just hand pick for smaller orders.
• You also have to track the inventory of the product and make sure that everything is documented that it was sent out.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $10.00 /hour
Job Location:
• Racine, WI
Required experience:
• Pick and Pack: 1 year
Apply right online at http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us or call 262.886.8179 to set up an appointment