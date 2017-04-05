Now Hiring-Pick & Pack Positions



Letsch Staffing in partnership with Duracolor

has an open positions for Pick N’ Pack.

• Picking and packing orders.

• Need to have previous experience, pulling parts or product and getting it ready for packaging.

• Need to inspect it to make sure that the product is not damaged before packaging it.

• Make sure that the labels are right for shipping.

• Make sure that you have your boxes ready and are in good shape for shipping.

• May require some computer experience.

• You may need a cart for picking orders and some maybe able to just hand pick for smaller orders.

• You also have to track the inventory of the product and make sure that everything is documented that it was sent out.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $10.00 /hour

Job Location:

• Racine, WI

Required experience:

• Pick and Pack: 1 year

Apply right online at http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us or call 262.886.8179 to set up an appointment