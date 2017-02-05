Now Hiring-IT Data Technician

Duties Include:
Machine monitoring system support and data analysis,
general IT technical support of equipment and software.
Support the machine monitoring system including hardware, software and ANDON system.
Analyze machine data and report information regarding utilization, operational performance, and improvement.
Support the DNC system hardware, and network interface
Troubleshoot computer software and hardware issues and make repairs and perform minor updates.
Field questions from employees about software installation and hardware upgrades
Interface with 3rd party service providers for network & cybersecurity system, equipment upgrades and IPS support
May be exposed to fumes or airborne particles, moving mechanical parts & vibration. The noise level can be loud. Hearing protection is provided and mandatory in certain areas.
Associates Degree or 5 Years of related experience is required
experience with Epicor is a plus
Local Area Network experience is also a plus
Possible shift hours
Monday – Thursday, 5:00a.m – 3:30p.m., 1st
Monday – Thursday, 3:25p.m. -1:55a.m., 2nd shift
Overtime as needed Friday – Saturday & Sunday
