Now Hiring-Custodian

Letsch Staffing is seeking a Custodian

Maintain the cleanliness and appearance of the facility ( hallways, lobbies, restrooms, stairwells, offices, manufacturing areas, etc.).

  • Sweeps, vacuums and mops or scrubs hallways, stairs, offices, storage areas, etc.
  • Clean windows
  • Operate floor scrubber on a daily and weekly basis
  • Breakdown cardboard boxes within manufacturing area
  • Perform salting & snow removal as needed
  • Performs groundskeeper functions as directed
  • High School diploma or equivalent is required
  • 2 – 3 years relevant experience is required
  • Must be a reliable worker who is able to perform routine tasks without supervision
  • Must be self directed with strong sense of pride in work performed
  • Strong attention to detail

Reports supply and equipment needs to the supervisor, reports any building deficiencies and malfunctions to supervisor.

Experienced in operating a variety of equipment, including mops, spray bottles, squeegees, brooms, vacuum cleaners, buffers, shovels, wheel barrel, rakes, hammers, screw drivers, snow blower, ice chopper, floor scrubber, etc.

<strong>Apply right online at <a href=”http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us</a> or call 262.886.8179 to set up an appointment </strong>

