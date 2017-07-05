Now Hiring-Custodian

Letsch Staffing is seeking a Custodian

Maintain the cleanliness and appearance of the facility ( hallways, lobbies, restrooms, stairwells, offices, manufacturing areas, etc.).

Sweeps, vacuums and mops or scrubs hallways, stairs, offices, storage areas, etc.

Clean windows

Operate floor scrubber on a daily and weekly basis

Breakdown cardboard boxes within manufacturing area

Perform salting & snow removal as needed

Performs groundskeeper functions as directed

High School diploma or equivalent is required

2 – 3 years relevant experience is required

Must be a reliable worker who is able to perform routine tasks without supervision

Must be self directed with strong sense of pride in work performed

Strong attention to detail

Reports supply and equipment needs to the supervisor, reports any building deficiencies and malfunctions to supervisor.

Experienced in operating a variety of equipment, including mops, spray bottles, squeegees, brooms, vacuum cleaners, buffers, shovels, wheel barrel, rakes, hammers, screw drivers, snow blower, ice chopper, floor scrubber, etc.

<strong>Apply right online at <a href=”http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us</a> or call 262.886.8179 to set up an appointment </strong>