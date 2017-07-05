Now Hiring-Custodian

Letsch Staffing is seeking a Custodian
Maintain the cleanliness and appearance of the facility ( hallways, lobbies, restrooms, stairwells, offices, manufacturing areas, etc.).
Reports supply and equipment needs to the supervisor, reports any building deficiencies and malfunctions to supervisor.
Experienced in operating a variety of equipment, including mops, spray bottles, squeegees, brooms, vacuum cleaners, buffers, shovels, wheel barrel, rakes, hammers, screw drivers, snow blower, ice chopper, floor scrubber, etc.
<strong>Apply right online at <a href=”http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us</a> or call 262.886.8179 to set up an appointment </strong>