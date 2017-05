Mother Asking Community To Help Locate Missing 16 year-old Daughter

A Racine family is asking for help to locate 16 year old Monica Cerna. She was last seen on late Friday evening (April 28). She is described as 5’4 About 110lbs and was last seen wearing the green jacket (pictured). She may be in SE Wisconsin or Waukegan surrounding area. She has been reported to numerous law enforcement agencies as missing/runaway Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine Police or Racine County Dispatch 262-886-2300 reference 17-19367