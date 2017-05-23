Monday May 29th-Racine Memorial Day Parade

Join everyone on May 29th to honor those who have died in military service.. The Racine Area Veterans Council has organized the Racine Memorial Day Parade which starts promptly at 10 a.m. at West Boulevard and Washington Avenue and will end with a memorial ceremony at Graceland Cemetery’s Veterans Memorial, shortly after 11 a.m.

Location: West Blvd to Graceland Cemetery, West Racine Shopping District, WI

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Price: free

To learn more about the Racine Area Veterans Council please visit their website at http://www.racineveterans.org/