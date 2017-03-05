Michigan Blvd Fire Displaces Families-Pet revived on scene by Racine Fire Department

On May 3,2017 at 3:37 p.m. the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1310 Michigan Blvd. for reported smoke coming out of the front and back windows. Upon arrival, Fire Crews found heavy smoke and fire from 2nd floor windows. Crews were able to contain the fire to 1 of the 3 units. Fire Crews confirmed no other people were in the building. 1 pet was recovered and revived by crews on scene. No other injuries were reported. Red Cross is finding shelter for 5 adults and 5 children. The fire originated in the bedroom. Interviews revealed that a 5 year old with a lighter started the fire. Property was turned over to the owner. Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Bells, Racine Water Department, and WE Enegries also were called to the scene. Fire officials report there is an estimated $55,000 in fire loss at this time according to their release.

