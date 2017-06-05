May 20th Fundraiser for Little Eliciana Gonzales

Fundraiser for Eliciana Gonzales

May 20, 2017 – 2 pm-6pm

Gospel Lighthouse Church 1230 6.ST Racine. WI

Eliciana is 3 year old little girl who is currently undiagnosed. She is wheelchair bound and has a feeding tube. She is unable to crawl, walk, talk or sit alone because she tends to fall sometimes while sitting. She has had hundreds of tests done for a large variety of disorders and syndromes and all have come back normal. Eliciana has had a brain MRI, a brain/spinal cord MRI, an auditory brain stem response test, EE6, EMG, a muscle biopsy done in thigh, a pH probe test done which was an overnight stay in hospital, A G-tube placed in Jonu, 2015, 6 endoscopies with stomach tissue biopsies, and in June 2016 an exploratory laparotomy done. During her exploratory Operator, it was found that her feeding tube had been misplaced and was obstructing the exit to her stomach and eventually will impact her ribs, also the balloon inside was pulling her bowels upwards and out of place. She also had some fibrous tissue bands around her bowels so those were all cut and removed. Now she currently is more comfortable in life and attends Olympia Brown Elementary, where she plays with friends and receives all her therapy. She has been referred to the Undiagnosed Disease Network at Boston Childrens Hospital. We are hoping they will find some answers for her and hopefully a diagnosis. Her doctors here in Wisconsin have done all the testing they can under her insurance and have now dropped her as a patient. We are raising money to help with expenses on this trip to Boston. Thank you all for your support and help,

We will be selling Dinner plates for $10 that include Pork, Puerto Rican rice, beans a drink and a dessert. Also we will be having baskets and gifts in raffles and silent auctions! Also we will be selling #LiciStrong bracelets for $5 each. Please come . and help us raise money to take our daughter to Boston and find some answers please. We appreciate it all! Thank you!

For more information on Lici please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LiciStrong-124357278117708/