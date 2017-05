May 19th-1st Annual Fight Against Heart Disease Fundraiser

THE 1ST ANNUAL FIGHT AGAINST

HEART DISEASE FUNDRAISER

In remembrance of Goldie Roy.

All proceeds will go to the American Heart Association.

MAY 19TH, 2017 7PM -11PM

Roundabout Bar 5844 Douglas Ave. Racine, WI.

70’S AND 80’S MUSIC BY HIGH STAKES BAND

Ole American Heart Association. life is why’

TO PURCHASE TICKETS IN ADVANCE Contact Charlie Roy – 262.308.3396

TICKET PRICING & INFO Tickets: S15.00 Each ticket is good for 2 Beers, Unlimited Soda, and a chance to win a 39″ Led TV, Brewer Tickets, Gift Cards, and MORE.’

Must be present to win raffle prize at 9:30.