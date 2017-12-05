May 15th-Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15th as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. In honor of Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, the Racine Police Department will have a memorial ceremony at Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave., on May 15th at 10:00 am. Come and join law enforcement agencies as they gather to honor the law enforcement officers of Racine County who have given their lives in the line of duty.